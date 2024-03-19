Live Illinois Referendum Primary Election Results 2024

Tuesday's Illinois primary ballot is packed with dozens of referendums, likely impacting your district directly.

Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Illinois, and results are starting to come in.

Illinois Primary Results by County

Referendum Results

Referendums on the ballot

If you reside in Lockport in Will County, you'll be voting on a referendum to approve $85 million in school-building bonds. In suburban Cook County, Thornton Township residents will be asked to approve a tax of up to 0.15 percent for constructing mental health facilities and services.

Cook County residents will also have their say on a real estate transfer tax, potentially lowering taxes for properties valued at $1 million or less and raising them for properties exceeding $1 million.

Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas expressed concern about the low voter turnout anticipated for this primary, despite the significant impact of these referendums on a broader population. Pappas recently commissioned a study revealing that only a small percentage of people vote on these referendums. She urges all voters to take note and participate.

"Don't come into my office complaining about the fact that you don't like what's happening in the city. You don't like the mayor — did you vote? You don't like the elected officials — did you vote? You don't like the fact that your property taxes went up — did you vote? And the vast majority of people, the vast majority of people, like 70 percent, aren't going to show up tomorrow," said Pappas.

Pappas emphasized that there are 14 referendums totaling $152 million on the ballot Tuesday, alongside another $100 million associated with the Chicago transfer tax question. This amounts to $252 million in decisions awaiting voters' input.

She hopes this staggering figure will motivate more people to exercise their right to vote.

In a north suburban school district, parents find themselves divided over a potential school closure and property tax increase.

On Tuesday, voters in Avoca School District 37 will decide whether to spend nearly $90 million to build a new elementary school and make some improvements to the middle school. That has touched off a heated battle, with some parents claiming the district is trying to sneak an expensive property tax hike past the voters.

"The school had timed this, planned it, rushed it for the primary election when there would be very low turnout," said Jasmina de la Torre, who joined a group of North Shore residents going door to door Monday handing out flyers opposing a big school bonding referendum on Tuesday’s primary ballot.

Opponents also hired a video sign truck to drive around the district, which encompasses about 2000 homes, to deliver the same message.

At issue is the future of Avoca West Elementary school in Glenview, which is nearly 70 years old. The Avoca School Board has put a bonding referendum on Tuesday’s primary ballot, which if approved would close the school and build a new elementary school about a mile east, right next to the tiny district’s junior high school.

"The board acknowledges wholeheartedly that that is a real investment to ask the community to make," said Dr. Kaine Osburn, Superintendent of Avoca District 37. "But when they look at the long term and what they get out of it, they think it’s a better investment than just trying to patch up the building and do things ad hoc in the short term and just have to come back in 15 or 20 years and possibly have to do it all over again."

The plan would cost about $90 million, including improvements to the middle school as well. That works out to about a $1400 property tax hike annually on a home worth $480,000.

"It’s pretty significant," said Natalie Anthony, a parent who opposes the referendum. "Not so much for me personally, but a lot of my senior citizen neighbors, and others who are really close to the poverty line."

But other parents say the old school is simply inadequate going forward and could cost homeowners money by depressing property values.

"People invested in their homes in this community," said Peter Leckerling, a parent who supports the referendum. "And there is only, so far, our schools that can fall behind the rest of the schools in the area before people start taking a real hit in terms of the asset that they own."

But opponents say a decision of this magnitude shouldn’t be decided by a lightly attended primary election.

"None of us are opposed to improving our school. It’s just the way they’re going about it," said Anthony.