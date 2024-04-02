Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Lake County
10
River Flood Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Lake County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Kane County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Watch
from WED 10:36 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT, Newton County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 PM CDT until WED 12:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, McHenry County
River Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County

Biden and Trump win primaries in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and Wisconsin

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Updated  April 2, 2024 8:24pm CDT
2024 Election
Fox TV Stations

Voters in four states held primary elections, a symbolic event now that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have secured the Democratic and Republican nominations. 

Biden and Trump easily won primaries in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, and Wisconsin, further solidifying their delegate counts for their respective party conventions this summer. 

These victories offer insights into base voter enthusiasm for the upcoming 2020 rematch, particularly in Wisconsin, a crucial November battleground. 

Trump's campaign in Wisconsin and Michigan on Tuesday highlights the significance of these states in the Midwest battlegrounds.

GettyImages-1405613665.jpg

File: People vote during the June Primary Election at Brooklyn Central Library on June 28, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Connecticut primary results

New York primary results

Rhode Island primary results

Wisconsin primary results

The AP's Robert Yoon contributed to this report.