Former candidate for Chicago mayor Chuy García endorses Brandon Johnson

Former candidate for Chicago mayor and U.S. Congressman Jesús "Chuy" García endorsed Brandon Johnson during a news conference today.

In the February 28 election, Congressman García earned 13.68% of the vote, winning a majority of the wards on the Southwest Side of the city.

"I’m proud to join coalitions with Commissioner Johnson and believe he mostly closely aligns with my vision for the city of Chicago," said Congressman García. "Despite being opponents during February’s election, Commissioner Johnson and I have shared priorities for our city, including public safety, quality education, affordable housing, community development, and ensuring Chicago remains a safe and welcoming city to immigrant communities."

Several Southwest Side leaders and elected officials have joined Congressman García in endorsing Johnson for mayor. Johnson also scored the first endorsement from a statewide official this week with the support of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Prominent U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren announced their support for Johnson this week as well.

"I’m honored to earn the support of Congressman García and grateful for the opportunity to join our coalitions together for the betterment of all Chicagoans," said Commissioner Johnson. "Congressman García has long been an exemplary public servant in his many elected roles. His commitment to progressive values and independent politics have made this moment possible, as well as his mentorship to develop the next generation of leaders."

Meanwhile, Paul Vallas has support from the city's Black, elected leaders. Aldermen Michelle Harris, Anthony Beale, David Moore, Derrick Curtis, and Emma Mitts pledged their support for Vallas.

He is also backed by other former mayoral candidates Ja’Mal Green, Willie Wilson, and Alderman Roderick Sawyer.

Polling has showed Vallas and Johnson in a tight race for the April 4th runoff.

Early voting begins, citywide, on Monday.