How to register to vote in Illinois

Tuesday, Sept. 17 is National Voter Registration Day.

National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to celebrating our democracy, according to the organization's official website.

Since the holiday was founded in 2012, the holiday has helped get more than 5 million Americans registered to vote.

Am I already registered to vote?

Voters in Illinois can verify their voter registration status online. Voters can also check that their information is correct using Illinois's voter registration lookup tool. You need your first and last name, birthday, and zip code.

Am I eligible to vote in Illinois?

To register to vote in Illinois, you must be:

A citizen of the United States

A resident of Illinois

18 years old on or before the date of the next General Election

Illinois residents can't register to vote if:

They are serving a sentence of confinement in any penal institution as a result of conviction of any crime

They claim the right to vote anywhere else

What is the voter registration deadline?

Illinois residents can register to vote in person as late as Election Day on Nov. 5.

Residents who wish to vote by mail must register by Oct. 8. Illinois residents can also register to vote online up until Oct. 20.

Live in a different state? Check your voter registration deadline here.

Residents who need to register to vote in person on Election Day must visit a Grace Period location.

Register to vote in the 2024 Election:

To register to vote, Illinois residents need two forms of ID with at least one showing their current address.

Where can I register to vote in Illinois?

County Clerk's Office

Board of Election Commissioner's Office

City and Village Offices

Township Offices

Precinct Committeeman

Schools

Public Libraries

Military Recruitment Offices

Find other locations near you here.

When is Election Day?

Election Day is Nov. 5. Polls will open in Illinois from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.