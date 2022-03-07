Illinois candidates file for ballot spot in possibly the most expensive gubernatorial race in state history

Monday was the first day candidates in the June 28 Illinois primary election could file for a spot on the ballot.

Hundreds stood in line in Springfield to submit their nominating petitions and to garner some campaign publicity.

With the race for governor potentially becoming the most expensive in state history, incumbent JB Pritzker's campaign made a point of where their petition signatures were gathered.

"We brought thousands and thousands of petition signatures to file from all 102 counties of Illinois," Pritzker said. "We have support everywhere in this state for the agenda we're standing for. And that's standing up for working families, making sure that we're raising wages, lowering the cost of higher education, protecting retirement income."

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, among several candidates in the Republican primary for governor, appeared with his running mate, State Rep. Avery Bourne, and got right into it on what was also his first day of publicly-disclosed campaign events with voters.

"I'm hearing that they believe crime is out of control under JB Pritzker. Taxes and wasteful spending is out of control. Corruption is out of control. And our residents of Illinois want a difference," Irvin said.

State Sen. Darren Bailey (R)

"Statistics show that there may be a few percentage points if you're on top. Statistics show there may be a little bit less but another reason to be on the bottom," said State Sen. Darren Bailey (R). "But our grassroots movement proves and shows that if you're out there doing the work, people are gonna find you. And they're gonna check your name."

All those who were in line outside the Illinois Board of Elections offices by 8 a.m. had an equal chance to be listed first on the ballot, with the top spot determined by a lottery drawing.

