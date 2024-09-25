Illinois voting guide: What you need to know

The Brief The 2024 Illinois voting guide covers essential details, such as how to register to vote and important deadlines. It also explains early voting procedures, polling locations, and Election Day logistics. Additionally, voters can find information about races on the ballot and resources for reporting any voting issues.



Election Day in Illinois is nearly here.

The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5. It is headlined by the presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. However, a number of local races will have an impact, including the showdown for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

Here's your go-to guide on everything regarding everything to do with the 2024 election:

How to register to vote in Illinois

There are several ways to register to vote in Illinois.

You can register online through the Illinois State Board of Elections website if you have a valid Illinois driver's license or state ID card and the last four digits of your social security number.

You can also register to vote by mail by obtaining a mail-in voter registration form from your local election authority or by downloading one from the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

Additionally, you can register to vote in person at your local election authority's office, at certain state agencies, or at any Illinois Secretary of State office when applying for or renewing a driver's license or state ID card.

Eligible voters can also register to vote at polling places on Election Day.

Illinois residents can register to vote at any of the following locations:

County Clerk's Office

Board of Election Commissioner's Office

City and Village Offices

Township Offices

Schools

Public Libraries

Military Recruitment Offices

Online

To register to vote, you will need the following forms of identification, according to the State Board of Elections:

Two forms of identification with at least one showing your current residence address are needed when you register in-person.

If you register by mail, sufficient proof of identity is required by submission of your driver's license number or State identification card number.

If you do not have either of those, verification by the last 4 digits of your social security number, a copy of a current and valid photo identification, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, or other government document that shows your name and address will be required.

People may prove their identity by submission of an identification card issued by a college or university accompanied by either a copy of the applicant's contract or lease for a residence or any postmarked mail delivered to the applicant at their current residence address.

Who can vote in Illinois?

There are several requirements to vote in the 2024 election. Eligible voters must:

Be a United States citizen

Be at least 18 years of age by Election Day

Have been a resident of Illinois at least 30 days prior to Election Day

Not be serving a prison sentence as a result of a criminal conviction

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere

You can check to see if you're registered to vote in Illinois here.

How to check your voter registration status

The Illinois State Board of Elections has an easy online tool that can tell you instantly if you have registered to vote.

Click here to confirm your voter registration status.

You can also find your polling place by using this tool.

How do I vote early in Illinois?

Registered voters can cast their ballots as soon as Sept. 26 in some parts of Illinois.

Early voting in downtown Chicago starts at 9 a.m. on Oct. 3 at two locations, the Voting Supersite at 191 N. Clark St., and the Board Offices on the sixth floor of 69 W. Washington St.

Early voting at local polling places in all 50 of Chicago's wards opens at 9 a.m. on Oct. 21. Local election officials said any Chicago voter is eligible to cast their ballot at any Early Voting site in the city, regardless of their local polling place.

Click here for a full list of the Chicago early voting sites.

Chicago-area early voting sites

Cook County early voting locations

DeKalb County early voting locations

DuPage County early voting locations

Grundy County early voting locations

Kane County early voting locations

Kankakee County early voting locations

Kendall County early voting locations

Lake County early voting locations

LaSalle County early voting locations

McHenry County early voting locations

Will County early voting locations

When do polls open and close?

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For a full list of Election Day voting center locations and hours, check out the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

When is the deadline to vote?

Registration deadlines

In-person during early voting: Sept. 26 through Nov. 4

In-person on Election Day: Nov. 5 (Polls close at 7 p.m.)

Online: Oct. 20 at 11:59 p.m.

Postmarked by mail: Oct. 8

Vote-by-mail deadlines

The deadline to apply for a vote-by-mail ballot in Illinois is on Oct. 31. Ballots sent through USPS must be postmarked on or before Election Day on Nov. 5. They are required to arrive at the office of the local election authority by Nov. 19 in order to be counted.

Voting deadlines

Early voting: Varies by location. Click here for county-by-county requirements in Illinois.

In-person: Nov. 5

Grace period voting

Illinois allows people who were unable to register to vote or change their address prior to the Oct. 8 deadline, a "grace period" to register and cast their ballot.

In order to vote during the grace period, you must meet all the same requirements needed to register to vote and bring two forms of ID, which list your name and address, at the time of in-person registration.

Grace period registration and voting is available at the following places in Illinois:

at the office of the election authority

at a permanent polling place established by the election authority

at any other early voting site beginning 15 days prior to the election

at some polling places on Election Day

at a location specifically designated for this purpose by the election authority

Illinois officials encourage grace period voters to reach out to their local election authority for more information.

What races are on the ballot?

The U.S. presidential race between heavy frontrunners Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will dominate the majority of the headlines this election cycle.

Outside the Commander-in-Chief, Illinois voters will elect 17 candidates to serve in the U.S. House. Two Illinois candidates for the U.S. House are running unopposed: Jesus "Chuy" Garcia and Darin LaHood.

Additionally, ballots will include races in the State Senate, State House, special state legislature, State Supreme Court and intermediate appellate courts.

Of particular interest to Chicagoans is the Cook County State's Attorney's race to replace Kim Foxx. Democratic candidate Eileen O'Neill Burke will square off against Republican challenger Bob Fioretti and Libertatrian candidate and tax attorney Andrew Charles Kopinski.

The 2024 election also marks the first time Chicagoans will vote for 10 seats on the CPS School Board. Each winner will represent one of 10 districts and serve four-year terms in their position. The board will be composed of 11 other members selected by Mayor Brandon Johnson.

What measures will be on the ballot in Illinois?

There are three non-binding advisory questions appearing on this year's ballot for Illinoisans:

Assisted Reproductive Healthcare Advisory Question: Advise state officials on whether to provide for medically assisted reproductive treatments, including in vitro fertilization, to be covered by any health insurance plan in Illinois that provides full coverage to pregnancy benefits.

Income Tax Advisory Question: Advise state officials on whether to amend the Illinois Constitution to create an additional 3% tax on income greater than $1 million for the purpose of dedicating funds to property tax relief.

Penalties for Candidate Interference with Election Worker's Duties Advisory Question: Advise state officials on whether to establish civil penalties if a candidate interferes or attempts to interfere with an election worker's official duties.

All three advisory questions will have no legal effect on Illinois' laws. They are listed to allow local officials to gauge public opinion on certain policies.

How to report voting issues

Anyone who witnesses any fraud or corruption at the polls, is encouraged to contact the Illinois State Board of Elections Complaint Hotline at 1-866-513-1121. They may also reach out to the closest U.S. Attorney's Office, the nearest FBI office or the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

Any reports of attempted discrimination or intimidation during the voting process should be given to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice at 1-800-253-3931.

Helpful links