Irvin promises to repeal criminal justice reforms, gubernatorial rival calls him a 'fraud'

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin brought his campaign for governor to Chicago on Wednesday, promising to repeal criminal justice reforms signed into law by incumbent JB Pritzker.

"We have a governor who wants to handcuff the police rather than handcuffing those who commit crimes," Irvin said.

Irvin called House Bill 3653 the "unsafety act," pointing to its abolition of all cash bail next January. He said his record in west suburban Aurora shows violent crime can be reduced.

"I'm the mayor of a city -- second-largest city in the state -- who not long ago was one of the most violent cities in the state of Illinois, per capita with over 30 murders a year," Irvin said. "Now make Aurora one of the safest large cities in America."

But Irvin's rivals in the Republican primary said that claim is outdated, citing the most recent statistics about crime in Aurora.

"Actually, criminal assault is up 129% in the city of Aurora. Aggravated assault up 44%. Violent crime up 38%. Those are the facts and he has to be held accountable for his record. Aurora is not even in the 100 safest communities in the state of Illinois. Mayor Richard Irvin is really a fraud," said Jesse Sullivan (R), candidate for governor.

Also at Wednesday's news conference, Irvin boasted of his endorsement by the Fraternal Order of Police, appearing with Chicago FOP President John Catanzara.