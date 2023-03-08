Paul Vallas, Brandon Johnson receive key endorsements ahead of Chicago mayoral runoff

Support for Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson, the final two Chicago mayoral candidates, is growing.

Willie Wilson received nearly 10% of the vote in the Chicago mayoral primary and he told FOX 32 that he believes most of the people who voted for him will also vote for Vallas.

"He's the best person for the job and for this moment in time, crime is high. Somebody needs to fight that. We do not need defunding a police officer. If anything, we need to give them raises and we need to support them," Wilson said.

Wilson endorsed Vallas today at Wilson's high rise condo overlooking Lake Michigan. Wilson said he's throwing his support to the former Chicago Public Schools CEO because he trusts Vallas' ability when it comes to fighting crime.

Wilson said he's concerned that Johnson will defund the Chicago Police Department and impose a variety of new taxes that will drive businesses and jobs out of the city of Chicago. Wilson believes that his supporters, mostly African-American and skewing older, feel the same way.

At the same time, just a few blocks away, Johnson received the endorsement of the powerful SEIU Local One which represents more than 45,000 union workers janitors, security officers, airport workers and many more. Their endorsement will also come with a significant amount of cash.

Union leaders said Johnson, who is employed by the Chicago Teachers Union, is strongly committed to fighting for economic and racial justice.

"We have risked our health and safety to keep you and your loved ones to unsafe as well to keep your business safe, but we as downtown janitors who often worked late hours, ask to also be protected," said Urszule Przybys, vice president of SEIU Local 1.

Johnson voiced support for Chicago's working class during the news conference.

"As the next mayor of the city of Chicago, we need to have a vibrant working class if we're going to have a vibrant business class. We need to have workers who are protected if we're going to attract businesses to come to this city," Johnson said.