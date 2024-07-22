Here's what happens in Illinois if Gov. Pritzker secures VP nomination

When a politician vacates an important office, whether by promotion or in disgrace, it can often set off a mad scramble to replace them in order to keep the wheels of government turning.

Now that President Joe Biden has decided to step aside in the 2024 presidential race, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is being floated as a potential front-runner for the Democratic presidential nominee.

He has been a prominent advocate for progressive policies on healthcare, labor rights, and climate change. His leadership and substantial personal wealth could make him a formidable candidate.

However, Pritzker endorsed Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee Monday morning. The next natural direction would be a bid for Vice President, but multiple Democratic sources have said he is not seen as a top contender.

But if Pritzker does join the Democratic ballot, what would that mean for Illinois?

If Pritzker did indeed vacate the governor’s office in order to serve as Vice President, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton would take over. The Attorney General and the Secretary of State are next in the line of succession.

From there, she could nominate a Lieutenant Governor to replace her for the remainder of her term, subject to the confirmation by a majority of the State Senate and Assembly.

Stratton has served as Lieutenant Governor since she and Pritzker won the 2018 gubernatorial election. From 2017 to 2019 Stratton served as a member of the Illinois House of Representatives.

She was Illinois' first Black woman to be elected Lieutenant Governor.

The 58-year-old said she, "loves the state of Illinois, the people of Illinois, and doing the work that will uplift the next generation in Illinois and beyond."

If Pritzker were to resign to focus on what is sure to be a fierce race for the White House, Stratton would become Illinois' first female governor.

Currently, Illinois is among 18 states that have never had a woman governor.