J.B. Pritzker endorses Kamala Harris as Democratic presidential nominee

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee in a social media post Monday morning.

After President Joe Biden decided to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race Sunday afternoon, several Democratic leaders endorsed Harris.

"Vice President Harris has proven, at every point in her career, that she possesses the skills, strength, and character to lead this country and the vision to better the lives of all Americans. From protecting women's rights to defending American workers and strengthening the middle class, Vice President Harris is a champion of the American values we hold dear," Pritzker said in a post on X.

There was speculation that Pritzker could be a possible presidential candidate ahead of his delayed endorsement.

Shortly after Biden's announcement, Pritzker issued a statement on his decision. He did not initially mention Harris or if he planned to seek the Democratic nomination. But, he did vow to "work every day to ensure" Trump doesn't win the election.

Not 24 hours after his first statement, Pritzker said he was "proud to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States."

Here is Gov. Pritzker's full statement endorsing Harris:

"Since I launched my first campaign for Governor in 2017, I have made it clear in virtually every political speech and statement the absolute necessity of beating Donald Trump at the ballot box. Donald Trump is a convicted felon, liable for sexual assault, and a congenital liar. He is a man wholly unfit for the office of the presidency both in character and temperament. We must defeat him and his MAGA allies at every level this November.

When I spoke to Vice President Harris, I told her that President Biden’s selfless decision came as a genuine surprise. I have worked hard during my time as Governor of Illinois to try and bring a sober and mature approach to decision-making. It’s important to be thoughtful about what’s next for the Democratic Party and for the country, which is why I spent hours yesterday talking to fellow leaders in our Party getting and giving input about the road to victory in November. I am also cognizant of the unique role we play here in Illinois as hosts of the Democratic National Convention.

Vice President Harris has proven, at every point in her career, that she possesses the skills, strength, and character to lead this country and the vision to better the lives of all Americans From protecting women's rights to defending American workers and strengthening the middle class, Vice President Harris is a champion of the American values we hold dear. She represents our Party’s best chance to defeat Donald Trump in November, and I will work my heart out to help her do that.

Before I was elected Governor of Illinois I served in leadership roles for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns. I worked hard for Hillary Clinton because I thought she would be an incredibly qualified and capable President. I also felt it was important that this country finally elect a woman to the highest office in the land. I am endorsing Kamala Harris for President and will work hard to get her elected because I believe that she is the most qualified and capable person to be President. I also think it’s past time we shatter that highest and hardest of glass ceilings and finally elect a woman as President of the United States."

Here are the Illinois politicians who have endorsed Harris:

Senator Dick Durbin:

"Proud to endorse my former Senate colleague & good friend, Kamala Harris. Our nation needs to continue moving forward with unity & not MAGA chaos. VP Harris was a critical partner in building the Biden record over the past four years. Count me in with Kamala Harris for President."

Senator Tammy Duckworth:

"I am proud to endorse Kamala Harris and will do everything I can to ensure she has the support needed to win. Right now, Democrats must be fully united and put ALL of our energy into preventing Trump and his MAGA allies from rolling back all the freedoms and progress we’ve made."

Rep. Delia Ramirez:

"We must defeat Donald Trump. VP Kamala Harris is the proven, qualified leader ready to move our country forward. She has my endorsement. I look forward to working with her to realize a permanent ceasefire, immigration reform, and a bold agenda that centers working families.

"We must unite to defeat Project 2025 and Donald Trump’s extremist and hateful agenda. A second Trump presidency is an existential threat and we must do everything in our power to protect our democratic institutions.

"President Biden has led us through some of our darkest times. He is a statesman that has put our country and democracy first. I thank him for having the courage to do so again today."

Rep. Brad Scheider:

"Now, we must come together, build on the legacy of the Biden administration and show voters that Democrats up and down the ballot are improving the lives of all Americans. I'm confident that, with Vice President Kamala Harris at the helm of the Democratic ticket, we can do exactly that. We will defeat Donald Trump."

Rep. Sean Casten:

"The coming election is a referendum on the future of American democracy. The stakes of this election could not be higher. Donald Trump remains a twice-impeached convicted felon and adjudicated rapist who has promised to be a dictator on day one. Vice President Kamala Harris will beat him this November, and I’m proud to endorse her for President of the United States."

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson:

"Vice President Harris is the visionary leader that we need now to defeat the threat of another Trump presidency. She has now proven herself as a fearless defender of our democracy. I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure she becomes our next President."

Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia:

"As we move forward, it's crucial that we unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris and continue the progress we've made. Defeating the resurgence of Trumpism is essential for the future of our democracy. Thank you, President Biden, for your unwavering dedication and service to our nation."

Rep. Robin Kelly:

"President Biden is one of the most impactful leaders of my lifetime, and he will continue to serve the American people well. In the last four years, President Biden saved our country from a pandemic, brought back our economy better than before, and passed historic legislation for working people. He defeated an extremist in 2020, and I had full confidence that he would do it again. I am heartbroken that he felt he had to step down as the nominee, and many of my constituents feel the same way.

"However, as President Biden said, now is the time to come together. The Democratic Party must unite behind Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee. Together, we will beat Trump."

Rep. Nikki Budzinski:

"Joe Biden has been the most productive and consequential president of my lifetime. His leadership has allowed us to deliver historic investments to communities in Central and Southern Illinois that will benefit working people for generations to come. I thank him for his lifetime of public service and for putting our country first as he passes the baton to Vice President Harris. It’s time that we come together and defeat Donald Trump in November."

Rep. Lauren Underwood:

"I wholeheartedly endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. She is an experienced and capable leader who will unite the American people and lead our nation towards a brighter future. As the daughter of immigrants and an HBCU graduate, her story is uniquely American. Vice President Harris represents the very best of us. She is my sorority sister and I remain enormously proud of our continued work together to pass the Momnibus and end America's maternal health crisis.

"Kamala Harris will be an excellent President and she has my complete support."

Rev. Jesse Jackson:

"I enthusiastically support Vice President Harris in a new role. Her track record as a successful Attorney General for California, US Senator, and her effective co-leadership with President Biden make her an ideal candidate to advance the Democratic agenda. Black women have long been key players in American progress and pillars of the Democratic Party."