Willie Wilson receives mayoral endorsement from group of Black faith leaders

Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is being endorsed by a group of Chicago's African-American clergy.

The group of faith leaders made the announcement Wednesday at Sweet Holy Spirit Church.

Bishop Larry Trotter said he believes Wilson has the heart to help the community and the business acumen to put the city's finances in order.

"I know we celebrate him for what he did with our young men who didn't have bail. We celebrate him for the food. We celebrate him for the gas but I also want to celebrate him because he has a plan for the city to get crime off the street," Trotter said.

Wilson said he is running for all citizens of Chicago and that he will stop crime at all costs within the law.