From Kennedy to Obama: The Daley family's untold stories, forever locked away

They're members of one of Chicago's most famous families and have enjoyed long political careers.

Former White House Chief of Staff Bill Daley and Cook County Commissioner John Daley joined Flannery Fired Up on Friday.

Bill Daley was the political director for Joe Biden's first campaign for president back in the 1980s, then served in President Bill Clinton's cabinet, then ran Al Gore's campaign for president and served President Barack Obama as White House chief of staff.

But he's not planning a book about any of it, citing what his late father, Mayor Richard J. Daley did after John F. Kennedy's presidential library recorded a long interview with the elder Daley.

"They were going to keep it secure for 25 years or whatever. And then they gave him his tape back to listen to it, to see if he wanted to make any corrections. And then he burned it! And he says, "my relationship and my friendship with Jack Kennedy and my experiences with him were between he and I," Bill Daley said.

He said he's also put off by how any book he'd write would likely be marketed.

"To write a book today, you almost have to have a "tell-all" or something like that," he said.

As President Obama's chief of staff, Daley was in the White House Situation Room the night a team of Navy Seals killed Osama bin Laden.

"That was the most, for me personally, historic event I've ever been involved in. And to see leadership by President Obama as we went and the military went over all sorts of different options and challenges. And the way he led those meetings was really impressive," Daley said.