Today's best mortgage deal: 20-year rates dive | Jan. 13, 2022

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for Jan. 13, 2022, which are mostly down from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates inched up for one key term and dropped for three other terms since yesterday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.500%, up from 3.440%, +0.060

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.125%, down from 3.875%, -0.750

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.625%, down from 3.125%, -0.500

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.625%, down from 3.125%, -0.500

What this means: Homebuyers have some good news today: With rates falling for three out of four terms, buyers have another opportunity to lock in a money-saving rate. Buyers who want to keep their monthly payment manageable might want to lock in a 20-year mortgage today. Rates for this term plunged by three quarters of a percentage point. But buyers may want to act quickly to lock in a rate before they go up again.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

After steadily increasing over the past few months, today’s mortgage refinance rates showed significant drops. Homeowners who have been considering a refinance might want to act now before rates start to rise again. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.375%, down from 3.440%, -0.065

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.250%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, down from 3.125%, -0.500

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, down from 3.125%, -0.500

How do I get a mortgage?

When you’re ready to buy a home, you should lock down your mortgage options before you begin house hunting. Having your financing lined up can make the process go smoother, and give you a leg up on other buyers who’ve not yet been prequalified or pre-approved for a mortgage.

Here are the general steps to getting a mortgage:

Get a handle on your finances and credit. Add up your total monthly expenses and subtract them from your total monthly income to see how much you may be able to spend on a monthly mortgage payment. Check your credit score and report to correct any errors and take action if you need to improve your credit score.

Get pre-approved for a mortgage. Although pre-approval doesn’t guarantee the lender will give you a mortgage, it’s a strong indication you’ll be able to qualify for one when the time comes. Having a pre-approval letter can make your offer more attractive to potential sellers.

Comparison shop. Once you’ve had an offer accepted on the house of your dreams, it’s time to compare rates from multiple mortgage lenders. Be sure to compare all the costs of a mortgage, not just the interest rate.

Complete the full application. You’ll need to provide detailed information about your income, savings, monthly expenses and overall financial situation.

Current mortgage rates

Today’s average mortgage rate dropped to 2.969% — the lowest it’s been in six days but still slightly higher than this same time last week.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.500%. This is up from yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.125%. This is down from yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.625%. This is down from yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second-most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.625%. This is down from yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mostly up compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.500%, up from 3.375% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 3.125%, up from 3.000% last week, +0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.625%, up from 2.500% last week, +0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.625%, the same as last week

How large of a down payment do I need?

A down payment is your initial investment in your home. It’s the portion of a home’s purchase price that you’re able to pay in cash, out of your own pocket, while borrowing the balance.

You’ll typically need to have some money for a down payment when you buy a home. How much you need can vary, depending on the lender and the type of mortgage. For example, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) mortgages have minimum down payment requirements of just 3.5%. Conventional fixed-rate loans often require 5% down payments, while VA and USDA loans don’t require you to have a down payment at all.

Keep in mind that the bigger your down payment, the more likely you are to qualify for a better deal on a mortgage. If your credit is good and you can put down 20% or more, you may be able to qualify for a very good interest rate. Plus, sellers often prefer buyers with higher down payments.

Finally, a 20% down payment will typically mean your lender won’t require private mortgage insurance. PMI protects the lender if you default on the loan, and it increases your monthly mortgage payment. The cost of PMI can vary widely, but it’s typically based on a percentage of your home’s purchase price.

