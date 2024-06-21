1 arrested after deadly crash in Ashburn

An arrest was made after a deadly crash Thursday night in the Ashburn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Just before midnight, a black SUV was driving southbound on Kedzie Avenue when it hit a white sedan that was traveling westbound on 83rd Street, according to police.

Three males got out of the SUV and ran away from the scene. Officers located one of the suspects and took him into custody.

The driver of the white sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

No other injuries were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.