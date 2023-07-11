Motorcyclist critically injured in Lincolnshire crash

One person is in critical condition after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday in Lincolnshire.

Around 2:26 p.m., Lincolnshire police responded to the area of Milwaukee Avenue and Route 45 for a report of a crash between a Mitsubishi sedan and Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center where they were listed in critical

condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.