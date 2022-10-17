1 dead, 2 cats unaccounted for after fire erupts at Cicero home

One person is dead, and two cats are unaccounted for after a fire erupted at a Cicero home early Monday.

Just after midnight, authorities said a fire broke out in the 3100 block of South 53rd Avenue.

An 82-year-old woman was escorted safely out of the building.

A 62-year-old man, believed to be her son, died in the fire, authorities said.

The man was watching television in the front room, and it appears the fire started in the basement right under the front room.

The family has five cats. Three were accounted for, but two are missing and are suspected to have been killed in the fire.

The cause is under investigation, but preliminary information suggests that fire started from a candle.