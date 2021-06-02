Man killed, 3 injured in high-speed crash on Lake Shore Drive

A man was killed and a woman critically injured in a high-speed crash on Lake Shore Drive near Monroe Street, according to Chicago police.

A black Chrysler 300 was speeding north on Lake Shore Drive, approaching Monroe Street, when it lost control and hit a gray Toyota Four Runner about 12:20 a.m., Chicago police said.

The Chrysler slid sideways into the southbound lanes and struck a silver Nissan Altima and a black GMC Yukon, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A male passenger was taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized.

The driver of the Toyota and the driver of the Nissan were not injured and refused treatment, police said.

The driver of the GMC was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said. A woman in the car was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.