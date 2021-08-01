1 dead, 3 hurt following vehicle crash in Englewood

A woman in her 20s is dead after being ejected from a car following a vehicle crash in Englewood.

At about 10:40 p.m., a black Nissan Rogue occupied by three females collided with a white Kia Optima at the intersection of 73rd and Racine.

The driver of the Nissan, a 23-year-old woman, sustained trauma to the body and is listed in serious condition, police said.

A female passenger, approximately 25-years-old, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second female passenger, 21, sustained trauma to the body and is in stable condition, police said.

The female driver of the Kia was transported to Christ Hospital with swelling to the head.

The incident is under investigation and no citations are pending at this time.

