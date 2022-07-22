1 dead, 3 injured in Magnolia Glen crash

A man died and three people were hospitalized during a crash in the Magnolia Glen neighborhood on Chicago's North Side.

A black sedan with three occupants was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound in the 5700 block of North Broadway when it struck a Toyota RAV4 that was driving westbound on Hollywood Avenue, police said.

A passenger of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the sedan sustained minor injuries and was transported to Saint Francis Hospital where he was listed in fair condition. He was taken into custody by police.

The second passenger of the sedan was taken to Saint Francis Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. He was listed in good condition.

The driver of the RAV4 was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with unknown injuries. His condition was not known.

Three parked cars were also struck during the crash.

Charges are pending as Area Three detectives investigate.