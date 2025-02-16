1 dead, 3 juveniles critically injured in Woodstock crash

The Brief One adult was killed, and several others, including three critically injured juveniles, were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Woodstock. The crash happened early Sunday at Route 14 and Dean Street, involving three vehicles, with two heavily damaged and requiring extrication. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and multiple agencies assisted with the response.



One adult was killed and several others, including three juveniles, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday in Woodstock, officials said.

What we know:

The crash happened at 3:13 a.m. at Route 14 and Dean Street.

As first responders were en route, they received reports of a vehicle possibly on fire and multiple people trapped.

When emergency crews arrived, they found three vehicles had crashed about a quarter-mile west of the intersection. Two vehicles were heavily damaged in the middle of the roadway, according to the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

Both of those vehicles had people trapped inside who needed to be extricated.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Woodstock fatal crash on Route 14, west of Dean St. (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A third vehicle, a Jeep, had minor damage, and the driver was uninjured, officials said.

Two adults were taken to area hospitals, one with critical injuries. Three juveniles were also critically injured and airlifted to pediatric trauma centers.

One adult was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Their identity has not been released.

What's next:

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash and multiple agencies assisted in the crash response.