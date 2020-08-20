1 dead after bicyclists collide on Lakefront Trail at Belmont Harbor

A 56-year-old bicyclist died two weeks after suffering a brain injury when he collided with another bicyclist on the Lakefront Trail on the North Side.

Mark Goodman died of complications from the crash Tuesday at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

On Aug. 1., the Portage Park resident was biking south on the path in the 3100 block of Belmont Harbor Access Road at 2:30 p.m. when he crashed head-on with another bicyclist who was passing someone, Chicago police said.

He suffered a brain injury from the crash and was unable to speak, police said. The other cyclist, a 55-year-old man, was cut on his foot and refused medical attention.

Goodman’s death was ruled accidental, the medical examiner’s office said.

The last recorded bicycle death in Chicago that wasn’t caused by a driver happened July 19, 2020, when a 30-year-old fell off his bike onto Blue Line tracks at the Medical District stop, according to medical examiner’s office records. An autopsy found he accidentally fell from a bike onto the third rail.

In 2018, television journalist Elizabeth Brackett fell from her bike on the Lakefront Path near 39th Street. The 76-year-old later died of a spine injury.