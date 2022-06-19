1 dead after vehicle crashes, bursts into flames on Chicago's South Side

A person was killed in a crash in Auburn Gresham Saturday night.

The crash occurred in the 400 block of West 87th Street.

At 11:50 p.m., a vehicle was observed speeding right before it struck a post on the bridge.

The vehicle burst into flames, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and recovered an unidentified body from the vehicle.

The crash is currently under investigation.