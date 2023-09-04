1 dead, another injured after SUV crashes into vehicle causing it to roll over several times in Kane County

One person is dead and another is critically injured after a rollover crash in Kane County Sunday evening.

At about 5:36 p.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Walker Road and IL Route 72 in Hampshire Township.

According to preliminary information, a 2015 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling north on Walker Road and initially stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of IL Route 72.

The driver then proceeded forward into the intersection, where they struck a 2008 Chevrolet sedan that was traveling east on IL Route 72. The sedan rolled several times and came to a rest on a property on the northeast side of the intersection.

The passenger of the sedan, identified as 50-year-old Wilbert Parker, of Elgin, was found dead inside the vehicle.

The driver of the sedan was extricated from the vehicle after nearly an hour and was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Pathfinder was uninjured but was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.