1 dead, firefighter injured in Hammond blaze

One person was found dead and a firefighter was injured in a blaze Tuesday morning in Hammond, Indiana.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. at a residence in the 7200 block of Lindberg Avenue.

An occupant of the home was found dead in the fire. Their identity has not yet been released by the coroner's office.

A local firefighters union said a firefighter fell through the floor and suffered severe burns. They were transported to a local hospital in good condition, the union said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.