1 dead in wrong-way driver multi-vehicle crash on I-80 near Markham

A wrong-way driver in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 involving two semi-trucks Saturday morning, has died.

According to Illinois State Police, just before 2 a.m., a White Chevrolet SUV entered I-80 from I-294 near Markham, and was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Three vehicles traveling eastbound were unable to avoid collisions. The Chevrolet sideswiped a 2020 White Peterbilt semi-truck, then struck a 2016 White Freightliner semi-truck head-on.

A 2016 Gray Jeep SUV was traveling behind the freightliner, and unable to stop in time, rear-ending the semi.

The Chevrolet driver was transported to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, ISP said. To identity of the driver is pending while police notify family.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved, along with a 2-year-old boy, were uninjured.

All lanes of I-80 eastbound were closed for the investigation, with traffic diverted off at Kedzie. All lanes of the interstate reopened at approximately 9:45 a.m.

There is no further information available.