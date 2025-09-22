1 hospitalized, 2 in custody after Chicago domestic dispute escalates into gunfire

The Brief A man was shot in the hip when a gun fired during a domestic dispute in Auburn Gresham, police said. The bullet passed through a wall while the 45-year-old woman involved in the altercation grabbed the weapon. Two people were taken into custody and charges are pending.



A man was shot early Monday when a gun went off during a domestic dispute in the Gresham neighborhood, Chicago police said.

What we know:

Officers were called to a home in the 7800 block of South Ada Street around 12:30 a.m., where a 45-year-old woman had been arguing with a man inside a bedroom, according to police. During the altercation, the woman grabbed a gun and it discharged, sending a bullet through a wall and striking a 36-year-old man who was sitting in the kitchen.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right hip and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition after being treated at the scene by Chicago Fire Department paramedics, police said.

Two people were taken into custody, and a gun was recovered. Area Two detectives are investigating, and charges are pending.