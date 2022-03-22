1 in custody after man shot during domestic incident in Logan Square

A person is in custody after a man was shot during a domestic related incident in Logan Square Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Springfield.

At about 4:08 p.m., a 57-year-old man was in a verbal altercation during a domestic related incident, when a known offender fired shots at him.

The victim was struck in the abdomen and wrist.

Police said he was transported to the hospital in good condition.

A person is in custody, and charges are currently pending.