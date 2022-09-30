1 in custody after man wounded in Edgewater shooting

One person is in custody after a man was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was walking on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 1000 block of West Catalpa Avenue when someone in a black sedan started shooting, police said.

The man was grazed on the leg by gunfire and was transported by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Police said a "possible offender" was taken into custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.