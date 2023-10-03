1 in custody after stolen vehicle wanted in burglary crashes in Elmhurst

One suspect was taken into custody after a vehicle wanted in connection with a burglary crashed Tuesday morning in west suburban Elmhurst.

Police said around 2:45 a.m., a stolen vehicle that was wanted in relation to a burglary of another car in a nearby town crashed on a ramp from Lake Street to Illinois Route 83. Four male suspects dressed in all black ran from the crash.

One person was taken into custody. Elmhurst police and other local agencies deployed K9s and drones to search the area for the other suspects but as of 5 a.m., none had been found.

No further information was provided.