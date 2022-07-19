1 in custody after woman robbed, carjacked in Hyde Park

One person is in custody after a woman was robbed and her was car stolen at gunpoint Monday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The 50-year-old was walking towards her car just before 11 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Hyde Park Boulevard when two males walked up and demanded her belongings at gunpoint, police said.

She complied and the suspects drove off in her 2019 Alpha Romeo SUV, police said.

Illinois State Police spotted the SUV roughly two hours later on I-94 near West 91st Street and began a pursuit of the vehicle.

A suspect was eventually taken into custody in the 5600 block of South Throop Street, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.