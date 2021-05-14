1 in custody following SWAT incident in Bucktown

One person was taken into custody following a SWAT incident Thursday night in Bucktown on the North Side.

About 8:10 p.m., a 34-year-old man barricaded the entrance to his apartment in the 1700 block of North Paulina Street and threatened to kill himself with a knife, Chicago police said.

A 33-year-old neighbor attempted to grab the knife and cut his hand, according to police.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

SWAT entered the apartment and took the 34-year-old into custody without further incident, police said.

Advertisement

He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.