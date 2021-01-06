1 injured, 7 displaced in South Chicago fire
CHICAGO - A person was injured and seven people were displaced after a fire at a residential building Wednesday morning in South Chicago on the South Side.
The blaze was reported about 12:45 a.m. in a building in the 8400 block of South Escanaba Avenue, according to Chicago police.
A 34-year-old man was taken to Trinity Hospital for smoke inhalation, police said. He is in fair condition.
A total of seven people were displaced from their homes, police said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.