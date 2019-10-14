1 injured in fire at Uptown apartment building

article

Crews battled a fire that broke out at a multi-story building Monday in Uptown on the North Side.

Around 3:50 p.m., firefighters were called to a blaze at a four-story apartment complex in the 800 block of Gunnison Street, according to the Chicago Fire department.

The “high-density” building has 13 units, the fire department said. A CFD member was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a “minor injury” after a partial roof collapse, fire officials said.

The fire was extinguished about 6:30 p.m., but crews were still working on stamping out hot spots, the fire department said.

Residents of the building need to be relocated because of “heavy damage” to the structure, the fire department said.

The blaze appears to be accidental, the fire department said.