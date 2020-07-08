1 killed, 1 wounded in Brighton Park shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

They were in a vehicle about 3 a.m. in the 4000 block of South Kedzie Avenue when a silver-colored sedan drove up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 38-year-old was struck once in the head and four times in the shoulder, police said. The other man, 41, was shot in the elbow, chest and neck.

Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and the younger man was pronounced dead about 12:45 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Though his identity has not been released, an autopsy ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been reported. Area One detectives are investigating.