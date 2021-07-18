1 killed, 1 wounded in Chatham shooting
CHICAGO - One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Chatham on the South Side.
The pair was standing outside about 11:25 p.m. in the 7600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when someone in a black SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.
A male suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
A 27-year-old woman was struck in the right knee and taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.
There is no one in custody, according to police.