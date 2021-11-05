1 killed, 11 others wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

One person was killed and 11 others wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

A man was killed, and another man was critically wounded, in a shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 5:15 p.m., the men, 26 and 34, were near the street in the 3900 block of West Van Buren Street when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old was struck in the chest, shoulder, and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified. The older man was struck in the chest and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, in critical condition, police said.

A 16-year-old girl and a man were wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon near Chicago Vocational Career Academy on the South Side.

They were near the sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 87th Street when someone opened fire about 3:55 p.m., police said.

The girl and the man, 19, were each struck in the thigh, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At least eight others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

Six were wounded in shootings Wednesday.