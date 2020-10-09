1 killed, 11 wounded in Chicago shootings Thursday

At least 12 people were wounded in citywide gun violence Thursday, including a man who was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the head in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 31-year-old was discovered in an alley about 8:46 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Lexington Street, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as Quntrell Walls of Austin, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

In non-fatal attacks, Thursday’s latest shooting left a 38-year-old man wounded in South Chicago.

He was driving about 10:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Houston Avenue when someone in a white sedan pulled alongside and opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

A few minutes earlier, a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.

The 40-year-old was inside of an apartment about 10:25 p.m. when he got into an argument with a female he knew in an apartment in the 7200 block of South King Drive, police said. The man was shot in the head during the argument and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Just over an hour earlier, a man was shot on the South Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 9:06 p.m. in the 10700 block of South Champlain Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. The man, 40, was shot in the buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

About 9 p.m., a 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in Chatham. He was in the 8200 block of South LaSalle Street when someone shot him several times in the legs, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Minutes earlier, a 31-year-old man was shot on a sidewalk in East Garfield Park.

About 8:53 pm., he was in the 3200 block of West Walnut Street when someone opened fire from a dark-colored sedan, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his right side.

Earlier in the evening, a 35-year-old man was shot in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was on the sidewalk about 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, police said. The man was struck in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In the afternoon, a 17-year-old boy and a man, 19, were wounded in a shooting in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 4:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Winchester Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking the teen in the back and the man in the foot. police said. The teen was taken to Stroger, while the man was at Holy Cross Hospital. They were in good condition.

A couple of hours earlier, a man was shot in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

About 2:10 p.m., the 20-year-old was on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North Springfield Avenue when multiple people approached him and one of them opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the face and taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition,

Around noon, a man was wounded by gunfire in Park Manor.

Someone approached him in the 600 block of East 72nd Street and fired shots, police said. The man, 25, was shot in the leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Thursday’s earliest shooting left a man wounded in Gresham on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was standing on the sidewalk just after midnight in the 8500 block of South Carpenter Street when someone in a black sedan fired shots at him, police said. The man was struck in the hand and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

On Wednesday, two people were killed and 12 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago.