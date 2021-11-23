1 killed, 15 wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago

Sixteen people were shot, one of them fatally, Monday in Chicago, including two women who were shot, one of them fatally, in Gresham on the South Side.

One of the women, 22, was found dead in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head in the 8200 block of South Justine Street around 5:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

Her name hasn’t been released.

Another woman, 20, was on a sidewalk outside with a gunshot wound to her face. She was hospitalized in serious condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police said they were looking for a male suspect. No arrests were reported.

In non-fatal shootings, a 16-year-old boy was seriously wounded in a shooting in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

Just before 8 p.m., the teen boy was in the 1100 block of West 110th Street when someone fired shots at him, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Thirteen others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Five people were killed, and thirty-four others were wounded, in shootings last weekend in Chicago.