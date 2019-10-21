1 killed, 2 wounded in Austin drive-by

Three men were shot, one fatally, Monday in Austin on the West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 12:05 a.m. in the 5500 block of West North Avenue when someone in a vehicle unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the head and chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

A second man, 31, was struck in the leg, and his condition was stabilized at West Suburban Medical Center, police said. A 29-year-old man was taken to Community First Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the hand. His condition was stabilized.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.