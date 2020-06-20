1 killed, 2 wounded in Austin drive-by: police

A man was killed, and two others were wounded in a shooting Friday in Austin on the West Side, police said.

About 9:52 p.m., the trio was in the 4800 block of West Gladys Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

Two 34-year-olds were shot, one in the foot and the other in the neck, police said. The man shot in the neck was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

The other 34-year-old is in good condition at West Suburban Medical Center, police said. A 43-year-old man who was shot in the lower back took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.