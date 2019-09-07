1 killed, 2 wounded in Little Village shooting: police

article

One man was killed and two more were wounded Saturday in a shooting in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 6:15 a.m., the trio had just climbed into their vehicle in the 3900 block of West 31st Street when someone in another vehicle began shooting at them, Chicago police said. The driver, a 46-year-old man, was shot twice in the face and pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 26-year-old man was shot five times in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The third man, 38, was taken to the same hospital with two gunshot wounds to the chest. His condition was stabilized.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the 46-year-old’s death.

Area Central detectives are investigating.