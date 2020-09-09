1 killed, 2 wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Three people were shot Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in Englewood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was inside a vehicle about 1:23 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Loomis Boulevard when someone approached the vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The day’s latest reported shooting left a man wounded in Burnside on the South Side.

The man, 37, was shot in the face about 7:30 p.m. in the 9300 block of South University Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

On Wednesday afternoon, a 30-year-old man was shot on the Near West Side.

He was in the back of a home about 3:50 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Taylor Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said. The man was hit in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Tuesday’s shootings follow a violent Labor Day weekend in which 56 people were shot, eight of them fatally.