1 killed, 3 hurt after shooting in Austin garage

One person was killed and three others were wounded after a fight broke out in a garage in Austin Sunday morning.

Police say there was a report of a person shot in the 5400 block of West Crystal Street at 2:50 a.m. where a 31-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A second male victim was struck once on the ankle and was also transported to Loyola Hospital in good condition. A third male victim, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and arm and self-transported to Stroger Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

The fourth unidentified male victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital and is listed in critical condition with unknown injuries.

A witness told officers that a group of males began fighting inside a garage. One of them drew a weapon and began shooting before fleeing the scene on foot.

There is no one in custody and Area Five Detectives are investigating.