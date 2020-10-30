1 killed, 3 seriously wounded in Morgan Park shooting

Four people were wounded, one of them fatally, Friday in a shooting in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened about 9:25 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Vincennes Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, fire officials said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified him.

Three people, including a 16-year-old boy, were in serious-to-critical condition following the shooting, fire officials said. The teen was taken to Christ Medical Center with a 27-year-old man, while another man, 30, was being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Chicago police did not immediately return a request for details about the shooting.