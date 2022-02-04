1 killed, 3 wounded in Chicago shootings Thursday

One person was killed and three others were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.

A man was fatally shot while driving in Roseland on the Far South Side around 3:45 p.m., police said.

The man, 28, was in the first block of East 100th Place when he was shot in the back and torso, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A CTA bus was also struck by gunfire, but no one on it was injured.

The man drove to the 1000 block of West 95th Street and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 28, was driving with two passengers about 11:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Pulaski Road when he was shot in the eye by gunfire, police said.

He ran a red light and crashed into the side of a building, officials said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Two others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Thursday.

Advertisement

One person was wounded in citywide shootings Wednesday.