1 killed, 3 wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago

Four people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a man who was killed in Englewood on the South Side.

About 10:37 p.m., the 23-year-old was on a sidewalk with a group of people in the 5700 block of South May Street when shots rang out from an unknown direction, Chicago police said. The man was struck multiple times in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Less than an hour prior, a man was shot in Chatham on the South Side.

The 34-year-old was walking about 9:46 p.m. in the 8800 block of South Michigan Avenue when an unknown male on foot opened fire, police said. The shooter fled in a vehicle.

The man was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

About half an hour earlier, a man was wounded on the Near West Side.

The 27-year-old was in an alley about 9:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Maypole Avenue when a male in dark clothing approached on foot and opened fire, police said.

The man was hit in the chest and back, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

In the day's first reported shooting, a person was taken in for questioning after a man was shot inside a home in West Garfield Park.

About 6:10 p.m., a 28-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the back while he was in a residence in the 4700 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said. Officers found the man on the front steps.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. One person was taken in for questioning.

On Tuesday, two people were killed and three others wounded in citywide shootings.