1 killed, 4 wounded in Thursday shootings

At least five people were shot Friday in citywide gun violence, including a 42-year-old man killed in a double shooting in Englewood on the South Side.

Nathaniel Roberts and another man, 43, were sitting in a parked vehicle about 1:34 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Perry Avenue when someone in a white SUV opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Roberts was struck in the abdomen and right shoulder, authorities said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The 43-year-old was hit in the arm, hand and was taken to the same hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Thursday’s latest shooting left a woman wounded in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

She was sitting in a parked vehicle about 9:52 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Hirsch Street when two males approached her on foot and unleashed gunfire, police said. The 27-year-old was hit in the chest, and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where her condition was stabilized.

Earlier, a man was critically wounded in a drive-by in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 40-year-old was in an alley about 7:17 p.m. in the 3000 block of South St. Louis Avenue when someone approached him in a Chevy Majestic, police said. Someone inside the car opened fire, striking the man in the head.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Advertisement

About an hour later, a woman was shot inside of a home in Gresham on the South Side.

A man, 71, fired shots at the 52-year-old about 8:20 p.m. while they were in a residence in the 7800 block of South Throop Street, police said. The woman was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody, police said.

On Wednesday, two people were killed and eight others wounded in shootings across Chicago.