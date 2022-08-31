1 killed, 5 other people injured by gunfire Tuesday in Chicago

One person was killed and five other people were injured by gunfire Tuesday across Chicago – all of which on the city’s south and west sides.

A 30-year-old man died after he was shot about 4:05 p.m. in Roseland on the South Side. He was shot in the head and lower body while in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue. The man was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center, where he died about 4:45 p.m., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

About four miles north, a 29-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting around 7:20 p.m. in Roseland . The man was inside a vehicle in the 8800 block of South Princeton Avenue when someone fired gunshots, police said. He was struck in the face, and he was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A man was critically injured in a shooting on the West Side about a half-hour earlier. About 6:50 p.m., the man, whose age is unknown, was in the 4000 block of West Madison Street when he was shot in the back, abdomen and arm, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital.

Another man was listed in critical condition after a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in Chicago Lawn on the South Side. The 21-year-old was walking about 10:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of West 71st Street when a passenger of a dark sedan opened gunfire, police said. The man was taken to Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

At least two other people were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago. Both people, a 51-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man, were hospitalized in fair condition, police said.