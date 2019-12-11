1 killed, 5 wounded Tuesday in Chicago

One person was killed and five others wounded Tuesday in Chicago, including two men who were shot — one of them fatally — within the same hour in separate shootings on the West Side.

Authorities were called about 2:30 p.m. for shootings in Lawndale and West Garfield Park, according to a Chicago Fire Department official.

According to Chicago police, a 22-year-old man was on the sidewalk about 2:15 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street when a male approached him and fired shots.

The man was struck in the groin and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His identity has not been released.

About 20 minutes later, a 28-year-old man was in an alley in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street when suspects approached and shot the man in the abdomen and forearm, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made in either case, and Area North detectives are investigating.

An 18-year-old man was shot while he was inside the bedroom of a residence in Cragin on the North Side.

About 9:50 p.m., he was inside the bedroom of a residence in the 5200 block of West Schubert Avenue, when someone fired shots from outside the bedroom window, striking him in the back, police said.

Advertisement

He was taken Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.

A teen was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Chatham on the South Side.

The 17-year-old boy was standing on the sidewalk about 7:37 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Eberhart Avenue when someone in a black truck traveling south fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made as Area South detectives investigate.

A man hit by gunfire drove himself to a nearby ambulance for treatment in the South Shore on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was shot in the thigh and grazed in his chest about 8:10 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Escanaba Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He drove himself a few blocks away and got the attention of paramedics already working on a separate call, police said. They took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 37-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side.

About 3 a.m., officers found the man inside a black SUV in the first block of East 51st Street, with a gunshot wound to the right side of his torso, police said.

He was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said. Further details about the shooting are unknown.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

Monday two people were killed and one wounded in citywide shootings.