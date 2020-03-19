1 killed, 6 wounded Wednesday in Chicago

Seven people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including a 17-year-old boy who was killed in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert about 11:45 p.m. found the boy in the gangway of a residence on Cortez Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, a 45-year-old man was shot near Aldridge Elementary School in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 9:45 p.m. in the 13000 block of South Champlain Avenue and found the man unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Two people were seriously injured in a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Fuller Park on the South Side.

The shots were fired about 7:05 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the expressway near Pershing Road, Illinois State Police said. Two people were struck.

A male and female were both hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The 21-year-old was in an alley about 1:20 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Monticello Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he was hit in the shoulder, according to police.

He showed up on his own at Swedish Covenant Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Wednesday morning, a 30-year-old man was shot in North Park on the Northwest Side.

He was getting out of a car with two friends about 2:25 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Kedzie Avenue, when someone driving a black Mercedes sedan approached them, police said.

There was an argument between the two men, at which point the person got out of the Mercedes, pistol-whipped the 30-year-old man in the face and shot him in the shoulder before fleeing, police said.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 27-year-old woman was wounded in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 1:55 a.m., she was sitting in a parked vehicle with a 34-year-old man when someone in a passing gray Honda Civic fired shots, police said.

She was struck in the back and the man drove her to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where she was in serious condition, police said.

Eight people were shot Tuesday in Chicago.